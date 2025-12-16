Evergreen Future launches waste-to-solid fuel machine

Kolkata, Dec 16 (PTI) Clean-energy startup Evergreen Future on Tuesday launched Ecogenik, a waste-to-solid fuel machine, and demonstrated the technology before officials of Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port, Kolkata (SMPK).

SMPK Chairman Rathendra Raman and Deputy Chairman Samrat Rahi were present during the demonstration, which was conducted by Evergreen Future's top executives, including CEO and co-founder Debashis Bose.

The company said Ecogenik converts unsegregated municipal and industrial waste into high-calorific-value solid fuel and is designed to process between 10 and 100 tonnes of waste per day. The technology eliminates landfilling, prevents leachate formation and reduces greenhouse gas emissions, while offering industries an alternative to fossil coal, it said in a statement.

Port officials said the product would be evaluated for waste management in areas of port near ghats such as wholesale flower markets, which generate large volumes of waste, as part of its ongoing beautification drive.

Available in scalable models with capacities of 5, 10, 50 and 100 tonnes per day, Ecogenik is targeted at ports, municipalities and industrial clusters. The cost of the machine starts at Rs 85 lakh, the company said, adding that it offers a commercially viable solution for decentralised waste management.

"The product demonstrates how large infrastructure ecosystems can adopt innovative waste-to-solid fuel solutions to manage waste at source while generating valuable industrial fuel," Bose said.

Evergreen Future plans to deploy the units across major ports, industrial clusters and municipal zones nationwide following successful demonstrations. PTI BSM NN