Everything falling into place for India story to flourish: Goyal

New Delhi, Feb 27 (PTI) Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Tuesday said everything is falling into place for "India story" to flourish and make the country a 'Viksit Bharat' or a developed nation by 2047.

Addressing a session on 'Viksit Bharat @ 2047: Viksit Bharat & industry', organised by industry body Ficci, the minister said the central government is leading from the front and everybody including industry needs to contribute to make India a developed nation.

"I have absolutely no doubt in my mind, seeing the mood across India, seeing the enthusiasm of our young men and women, seeing the excitement about the future, even in remotest corners of India...I see the response we are getting across the world in terms of India's positioning at various international fora. Everything seems to be falling into place for the India story to flourish," Goyal said.

India, he said, has become a preferred destination for foreign investments.

"The vision that the prime minister has laid out before the country of a Visikt Bharat by 2047 clearly seems very, very achievable, very, very doable," he said, and added that the entire nation has geared up to reach the goal of a developed nation, and become a USD 30-trillion economy by 2047.

Noting that India is all set to become the third largest economy in the world by 2027, he said the government is playing the role of an enabler, "whether it is ease of doing business, ease of justice, ease of logistics, ease of living for our people or ease of innovation".

All of these efforts, the minister said, are helping to create the conducive ecosystem to help India grow rapidly and progress in different fields.

"Central government itself is leading from the front," he said, and referred to the huge outlay on capital expenditure earmarked in the Interim Budget 2024-25.

He said the central government's expenditure on infrastructure creation is in addition to what the private sector and state governments are investing.

Goyal further said on the purchasing power parity (PPP) terms, the Indian economy is close to USD 10 trillion, and there is enough traction to achieve economies of scale by the industry.