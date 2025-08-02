Evo11ve.AI launches AI coach portal to boost academic outcomes for CBSE students

Chennai, Aug 2 (PTI) Education technology company Evo11ve.AI launched the 'Evo11ve AI Coach', an online portal designed to benefit the student community, an official said on Saturday.

Targeted at students from classes 6 to 12 under the CBSE curriculum, the dedicated web portal aims to significantly improve grade averages and enhance academic outcomes, said Swapna Reddy, founder and CEO of the city-based Evo11ve.AI, in a statement.

"We strongly believe that with the right learning strategies and personalisation, children can learn anything. Our AI Coach has the potential to analyse and identify knowledge gaps and improve each student's performance by 10–20 percentage points through sustained use," Reddy added.

According to Reddy, the AI-driven solution enables intelligent, adaptive learning by understanding the level and context of each student. It can tailor learning paths to address gaps and support deeper understanding where necessary.

Citing a study which found that only 43 per cent of children aged 14 to 18 can solve a three-digit division problem and just 57.3 per cent can read English sentences, Reddy said that such issues can be addressed effectively with the right use of artificial intelligence.

"This unique web application provides a safe space for learners to ask questions, make mistakes without judgment, and access unlimited opportunities for practice and assessment through customised sessions," she added.

As a curtain-raiser to the launch, Evo11ve.AI recently conducted the 'CreAltive 2025' contest—a competition challenging CBSE students from classes 6 to 12 to harness the power of AI.

The event recognised the most creative and well-executed projects, with 350 students from over 35 schools participating. Eighteen students were named winners, the company added.