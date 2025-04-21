Evren inks pact with NTPC to set up 300 MW firm & dispatchable renewable energy project

New Delhi, Apr 21 (PTI) Evren, a platform launched by Brookfield in India, on Monday said it has entered into a 300 MW power purchase agreement with state-owned power giant NTPC for supply of firm and dispatchable renewable energy.

The power purchase agreement (PPA) entails development of close to 1 GW of renewable energy capacity including wind, solar and battery energy storage, a company statement said.

According to the statement, the plant, designed for 300 MW Firm and Dispatchable Renewable Energy (FDRE), combines solar, wind, and battery storage for efficient peak-hour energy dispatch, helping power distribution companies in better matching power demand with renewable supply, especially during peak demand periods.

This PPA will also assist the power distribution companies in meeting their renewable energy consumption and energy storage obligations.

"The FDRE tender marks a great milestone for Evren. We are proactively investing in a large pipeline of high quality resources, comprising of interconnect approvals and data mapped land, thereby enabling us to provide decarbonization solutions at scale. We are firmly placed to contribute to India’s renewable energy transition at scale," Suman Kumar, CEO Evren said.

Evren is the development platform launched by Brookfield in India as a joint venture with Axis Energy. It has a portfolio of over 11 GW, including 7 GW of late and mid-stage pipeline of solar and wind sites across India. PTI KKS DRR