EVs dominate on opening day of Bharat Mobility Global Expo

New Delhi, Jan 17 (PTI) Electric vehicles hogged the limelight on the opening day of the second edition of the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 with passenger vehicle market leaders Maruti Suzuki and Hyundai Motor India announcing their intent for a bigger play in the new energy vehicle segment.

Advertisment

Maruti Suzuki India unveiled its first battery electric vehicle e VITARA, which will be exported to over 100 countries, while Hyundai Motor India launched Creta Electric in the country with a price starting at Rs 17.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

The trend of eco-friendly technology vehicles dominated the theme across stalls with the likes of Tata Motors, Skoda, JSW MG Motor and Kia India along with luxury carmakers Mercedes-Benz, BMW and Porsche showcasing their new offerings in EVs.

In the two-wheeler, Suzuki Motorcycle India launched its first electric scooter, e-Access while Hero MotoCorp displayed its first flex-fuel motorcycle, ethanol-based Hero HF Deluxe. Greaves Cotton showcased its concept of e-motorcycle, 'Xyber', and 'Xpress' for the quick commerce and delivery segment.

Advertisment

Speaking at the unveiling of the model at the Auto Expo, held as part of the Bharat Mobility Show, Suzuki Motor Corporation representative Director and President Toshihiro Suzuki said the electric SUV would be exported to various regions, including Europe and Japan.

Suzuki Motor Corporation, which has around 58 per cent stake in Maruti Suzuki India, plans to make India a global production hub for the model.

"We plan to begin production of the e VITARA in the coming few months at Maruti Suzuki's Gujarat plant. From here, we will export to more than 100 countries, including Europe and Japan," Suzuki said.

Advertisment

Maruti Suzuki India Managing Director and CEO Hisashi Takeuchi said the company aims to be the leading producer of electric vehicles in the country over the next year.

Rival Hyundai Motor India, said it plans to set up 600 public fast charging stations across India over the next seven years to bolster the adoption of electric vehicles.

"We are building a robust EV ecosystem to encourage wider EV adoption with plans to set up 600 public fast charging stations across India in the next 7 years, out of which, over 50 stations have already been set up across key cities and national highways," Hyundai Motor India MD Unsoo Kim said at the Auto Expo.

Advertisment

Homegrown market leader in the electric passenger vehicles segment, Tata Motors displayed 18 new cars and SUVs, including the Harrier.ev, while also announcing the all-new Tata Sierra.

Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles and Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Managing Director, Shailesh Chandra said the company has sold over 2 lakh EVs already covering more than 5 billion kilometres on Indian roads, cutting down 700,000 tonnes of CO2 emission.

JSW MG Motor India expanded its new energy vehicle portfolio with MG Cyberster and MG M9, which will be retailed through its newly 'accessible luxury' channel MG Select, while Kia India unveiled the new Kia EV6.

Advertisment

Skoda Auto India showcased a lineup of eight ICE and EV models, including the entry-level global EV offering Elroq and a futuristic concept of electric mobility, Vision 7S.

In the luxury segment, Mercedes-Benz launched its luxury BEV, the EQS Maybach SUV 680 'Night Series' priced at Rs 2.63 crore along with Maybach GLS 600 at Rs 3.71 crore.

Similarly, BMW India unveiled the all-electric BMW X1 long-wheelbase SUV, its first locally produced EV priced at Rs 49 lakh.

Advertisment

German luxury sports car maker Porsche launched its all-new electric SUV Macan and updated Taycan sport saloon in the Indian market. The new Macan BEV comes in three model variants priced between Rs 1.22 crore and Rs 1.69 crore, while the new Taycan, available in two trims, is priced at Rs 1.89 crore and Rs 2.53 crore. PTI TEAM MSS RKL MR