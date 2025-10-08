Ex-India Coach Ravi Shastri joins AI sports company Smartan FitTech

Chennai, Oct 8 (PTI) Former Head Coach of the Indian Cricket Team, Ravi Shastri has invested in and joined the AI-powered sports technology company Smartan FitTech as its mentor, the company said on Wednesday.

The Chennai-headquartered Smartan FitTech aims to redefine athlete training and recovery. The company uses real-time motion analysis to help coaches detect movement errors, prevent injuries and improve athletic performance.

Founded by Co-founder and CTO Sanjay Thiyagarajan and Co-founder and CEO Arunesh Raja, the company combines computer vision and biomechanics to help athletes train smarter, reduce injuries, and enhance performance.

"Smartan has attracted investment and mentorship from Ravi Shastri, former Head Coach of the Indian Cricket Team," a press release said on Wednesday.

Commenting on his association, Shastri said, "Smartan is revolutionising how athletes train. It is not just fitness tech - its a game-changing performance tech. Proud to be part of the Smartan tribe." Smartan plans to implement its technology across more than 100 sports academies within the next two years, focusing initially on Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai.

Co-founder and CEO of Smartan FitTech, Arunesh Raja said, "Our goal is to make scientific coaching accessible to every player, not just professionals. Every training session should give measurable feedback, helping athletes improve safely and systematically." PTI VIJ ROH