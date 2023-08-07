Ex-Infy executive Soneja joins Tech Mahindra as COO

Mumbai, Aug 7 (PTI) Tech Mahindra on Monday appointed Atul Soneja as the chief operating officer, the company said.

The country's fifth-biggest IT services company in terms of revenues did not have a COO in the past. The appointment is effective from Monday.

The appointment follows disappointing quarterly numbers for the April-June period, which saw a 38 per cent decline in net profit.

Soneja, who joined Tech Mahindra from CitiusTech, has also been associated with the country's second-biggest IT company Infosys, where Tech Mahindra's Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Managing Director-designate Mohit Joshi had also worked.

“His rich experience and vast knowledge of the industry, combined with his relentless dedication to automation, make him an ideal candidate to lead our operations,” Mahindra Group's current Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer C P Gurnani said.

Joshi said Soneja's appointment will help drive growth and enhance capabilities.

At Infosys and its subsidiaries, Soneja managed multi-billion service lines across multiple industry segments, such as financial services, retail and manufacturing, as per a Tech Mahindra statement. PTI AA TRB MR