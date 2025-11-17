Ex-Murugappa Group Chairman Arunachalam Vellayan passes away

New Delhi, Nov 17 (PTI) Arunachalam Vellayan, former Chairman of the Murugappa Group and Chairman Emeritus of Coromandel International, died on Monday after a prolonged illness.

Vellayan (72) passed earlier today after a prolonged illness. He is survived by his wife Lalitha Vellayan, his sons Arun Vellayan and Narayanan Vellayan, and grandchildren, the Murugappa Group said in a statement.

For several decades, he provided strategic direction across diversified businesses of the group, helping expand and enhance its reputation as one of India's most respected conglomerates.

He served on the Boards of various companies in the Murugappa Group, including as Chairman of Coromandel International Ltd and EID Parry Ltd.

He also served on the boards of companies, such as Kanoria Chemicals & Industries Ltd, EXIM Bank and Indian Overseas Bank, the statement said.

Vellayan also led various industry and trade organisations, including Southern India Chamber of Commerce, Fertiliser Association of India, Indian Sugar Mills Association, and All India Cycle Manufacturers Association.

He was the Chairman of the Board of Governors of the Indian Institute of Management, Kozhikode (IIM-Kozhikode).

An alumnus of The Doon School, Shriram College of Commerce, Aston University, UK, and University of Warwick Business School, UK, Vellayan was also honoured with Doctor of Science (Honoris Causa) by the Tamil Nadu Agricultural University and Aston University, UK. PTI RKL BAL BAL