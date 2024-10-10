Ex-Tata employee calls Ratan Tata wonderful human being

Mumbai, Oct 10 (PTI) Adi Pawari, the 90-year-old former employee of a Tata Group company, on Thursday described Ratan Tata as a wonderful person while expressing grief over his demise.

Ratan Tata, 86, died in a Mumbai hospital on Wednesday night.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has said the late industrialist will be accorded a state funeral.

"I remember Naval Tata (Ratan Tata's father) used to stand for the elections (in the company), Jimmy Tata was under me in Tata textile, he was the in-charge of Tata Ahmedabad. There are no words to describe the Tata family," Pawari told PTI Videos at the Parsi Colony in Mumbai.

"He (Ratan Tata) was definitely a wonderful person, he will be in heaven," the former Tata company employee said.

Another Parsi Colony resident, Dayal, said Ratan Tata was a very humble and a great man.

"It's a loss to the whole community as well as the country. Seventy to seventy five of the profits of Tata companies are donated in charity, I don't think anyone else does that," the senior citizen said. PTI PS GK