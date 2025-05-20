Ex-UCO Bank CMD Goel's arrest in alleged fraud case latest in list of bank honchos sent behind bars

New Delhi, May 20 (PTI) The arrest of former UCO Bank CMD Subodh Kumar Goel in an alleged loan fraud case is the latest in the list of bank honchos sent behind bars by central investigative agencies, officials said Tuesday.

The Enforcement Directorate arrested Goel from his residence here on May 16 on money laundering charges in an alleged bank loan fraud case of more than Rs 6,200 crore linked to Kolkata-based Concast Steel and Power Ltd (CSPL) and others.

Former ICICI Bank CEO Chanda Kochhar and her husband Deepak Kochhar were arrested by CBI on December 23, 2022, for alleged irregularities in loans granted to Videocon group.

The arrest was later termed illegal by the Bombay High Court, which confirmed a January 2023 interim order passed by another bench granting them bail. The CBI has challenged the order before the Supreme Court.

Former Managing Director and CEO of Yes Bank Rana Kapoor was arrested in 2020 by the Enforcement Directorate on allegations of money laundering.

The CBI also investigated Kapoor in several cases, including the DHFL loan scam, Avantha Group, and Ezeego One Travels and Tours Limited (EOTTL). Kapoor could walk out of jail after four years of incarceration when a special court granted him bail.

Former CMD of IDBI, Yogesh Agarwal, and Deputy Managing Director, BK Batra, were in CBI net in 2017 during the probe of alleged irregularities in granting a loan to Kingfisher Airlines, promoted by flamboyant businessman and former MP, Vijay Mallya, who had absconded and later ensconced in London. The Bombay High Court granted both bail after two months.

The CBI had arrested Syndicate Bank Chairman cum Managing Director S K Jain and five others in 2014 for allegedly taking a Rs 50 lakh bribe to enhance the credit limit of some companies, bypassing rules and regulations.

The agency CBI filed two cases against him for allegedly receiving a bribe of Rs 50 lakh and "fraudulently bypassing" rules and regulations to enhance the credit limit of two companies accused of being involved in a coal scam. PTI ABS ZMN