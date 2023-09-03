Except Assam, NE states lagging central motor vehicle rules implementation: Dealers' body

Guwahati, Sep 2 (PTI) Barring Assam, other northeastern states are "lagging" in implementing rules about paperless and online registration of vehicles, an automobile dealers’ body claimed on Saturday.

Advertisment

It urged all states in the regions to expedite the implementation of the Central Motor Vehicle Rules (CMVR) for these online services aimed at easing the procedure for customers as well as dealers.

“While some states like Assam are doing commendable work in implementing CMVR, others are still lagging. It should be understood that the rules are framed to make it convenient for customers as well as for dealers,” Federation of Automobile Dealers' Associations CEO Saharash Damani said at a press conference here.

Sharing the status of CMVR implementation in six northeastern states, he said Assam has achieved it in all six parameters, from online issues of registration marks to digitally granting trade licences to doing away with the need for vehicles to be inspected or documents to be sent to regional transport office (RTO).

Advertisment

Damani said the implementation is yet to happen in Manipur due to the prevailing situation, but the other states like Arunachal Pradesh, Mizoram, Meghalaya and Mizoram are also yet to attain much progress.

He urged the state governments to look into the matter and ensure complete enactment of the CMVR.

While speaking at the press meet, FADA president Manish Raj Singhania said that the northeast is outperforming the rest of the country in terms of the number of units sold in the automobile retail sales market.

Advertisment

“It reflects the economic growth of the region. The government has been investing a lot in infrastructure and other development, and that has led to improvement in financial condition of the people,” he maintained.

Singhania said a ‘bumper sale’ is expected during the coming festive season.

Damani said the FADA is aiming at opening at least one skill development centre in each of the northeastern states as the automobile industry requires a lot of skilled manpower.

He also said a mega auto retail conference is being planned in the region in February next year. PTI SSG BDC