Excitel partners GX Group to deploy made in India 'Wi-Fi 6' modems

New Delhi, Nov 25 (PTI) Internet service provider Exciel has entered into a partnership with GX Group to deploy indigenously manufactured Wifi 6-enabled broadband modems, according to a joint statement issued on Monday.

Advertisment

GX Group has its manufacturing unit in Manesar and is planing to open its second plant in Chennai.

"Wi-Fi 6 is a transformative leap in broadband technology. Together with GX Group, we are thrilled to offer high-speed, eco-friendly, and cost-effective connectivity to millions of households, including those in rural areas. This partnership brings us closer to making world-class internet accessible to every Indian," Excitel CEO Vivek Raina said.

Under the partnership, Excitel will majorly deploy OpenWRT-based Wi-Fi 6 GPON ONT category of broadband modem that supports optical fibre-based network, the statement said.

Advertisment

"The rollout of Wi-Fi 6 with Excitel is a pivotal step in redefining India's connectivity landscape. GX Group is proud to deliver sustainable, locally manufactured solutions that meet the growing needs of Indian consumers while supporting the vision of a connected, inclusive, and 'Made in India' future," GX Group CEO Paritosh Prajapati said. PTI PRS TRB