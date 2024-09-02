Exclusive general aviation terminal for private aircraft users launched at Hyderabad airport

Hyderabad, Sep 2 (PTI) Rajiv Gandhi International Airport here run by GMR group on Monday announced the launch of a new state-of-the-art general aviation terminal tailored exclusively for private jet owners and users.

A press release from the aerodrome operator said the new terminal aims to facilitate the diverse needs of passengers flying through chartered flights meant for business or personal travel from Hyderabad Airport.

Speaking on the occasion, Pradeep Panicker, CEO of GMR Hyderabad International Airport said the city is one of the thriving economic powerhouses with the second highest concentration of ultra-high net worth individuals (HNI), thriving pharmaceutical and IT industries and development of Global Capability Centres in the region by MNCs have boosted private jet movements.

"Redefining the flying experience, this new facility will set a new standard for an extraordinary travel experience. The terminal will serve as an extension of luxury for many of our frequent HNI travellers, offering unparalleled comfort, convenience and bespoke services. With our commitment to providing a world-class experience for our travellers, we are committed to enhancing excellence in the years to come," he said.

The general aviation (GA) terminal, spanning across 11,234 square feet, is situated beside the RGIA terminal and includes a private entrance and a car park. It features a distinctive theme of classical architecture blended with Indo-Saracenic-Indo-Gothic style, and its interiors create an ambience rich in elegance and comfort.

The terminal offers a dedicated facilitation service for domestic and international general aviation passengers, and is equipped with lounge, private lounge, segregated arrival and departures corridors, check-in, emigration-immigration, customs checks and hand baggage processing, security clearance, breathalyzer test facility for crew, staff lounge, duty-free offerings and a dedicated Wi-Fi-enabled service for seamless connectivity.

Passengers are chauffeur-driven directly to and from the aircraft to avoid any queues or delays.

Rajiv Gandhi International Airport's new general aviation terminal will set a new standard for comfort, efficiency and luxury. With its world-class facilities and outstanding services, the lounge aims to transform the travel experience for domestic private aircraft users, it added. PTI GDK SS