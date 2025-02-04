Exclusive roundtable on KWIN-City Project during GIM Invest Karnataka 2025

Bengaluru, Feb 4 (PTI) Large and Medium Industries Minister M B Patil said on Tuesday that an exclusive roundtable session on the Karnataka government’s ambitious KWIN-City project will be held during Global Investors’ Meet (GIM) 2025.

This session, said the minister, will feature participation from Indian and international universities, as well as leading institutions, and aims to foster collaborations in education, research, and innovation.

Scheduled for February 13, the session is also expected to witness the signing of MoUs between foreign and Indian universities, said a press release issued by Karnataka government.

Highlighting the significance of this initiative, Patil noted that under UGC norms, the world’s top 500 universities are permitted to establish campuses in India, and Karnataka will actively leverage this opportunity.

The GIM 2025 will not focus solely on industrial investments but will also prioritise research, skill development, and ancillary sectors aimed at creating a highly skilled workforce, Patil added, emphasising that KWIN-City represents a futuristic urban development model aligned with global standards in entrepreneurship, skills, and innovation.

According to him, the one-and-a-half-hour roundtable will see participation from key state government figures, including Higher Education Minister M C Sudhakar, Medical Education Minister Sharan Prakash Patil, and other senior officials.

Several leading Indian universities and institutions, such as Azim Premji University, PES University, MS Ramaiah University of Applied Sciences, Dayananda Sagar University, Chanakya University, St. Joseph’s University, Manipal Academy of Higher Education, Amity University, BLDE University, Christ University, Jain University, and KLE University, have been invited to the session, added Patil.

Prestigious research institutions like IISc, Jawaharlal Nehru Centre for Advanced Scientific Research (JNCASR), NIMHANS, and the National Law School of India University (NLSIU) are also expected to take part, he said.

The KWIN-City project will be developed on approximately 5,000 acres between Doddaballapur and Dabaspet, stated the press release, adding that it aims to establish a hub for education, healthcare, research, and innovation. PTI JR ROH