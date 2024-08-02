Exhibition of building materials, architecture, to be held in Guwahati

Guwahati, Aug 2 (PTI) Over 5,000 dealers and distributors, along with builders and developers, will come together during a three-day exhibition, a confluence of building materials, architecture, interior design, and construction, the organisers said on Friday.

The exhibition, commencing on August 9 will serve as a catalyst for business deals and a hub for innovative solutions, offering a one-stop platform for all stakeholders in the industry.

"The Northeast region has always sought comprehensive solutions under one roof, and this collective effort will undoubtedly bring immense benefits to everyone involved,” the founders of BAIC Neha Malhotra and Maloxmi Sinha (Miilee), said.

The exhibition is a unique event in the entire Northeast region, they claimed.

BAIC stands for building, architecture, interior design, and construction, they said.

Union minister Sarbananda Sonowal and several Assam ministers are expected to attend the inaugural function, the organisers claimed.