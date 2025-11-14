Exhibitors from China, Sweden, 9 other countries participating at 14-day international trade fair

New Delhi, Nov 14 (PTI) Exhibitors and traders from 11 countries including those from Sweden, China and South Korea are showcasing their products at the India International Trade Fair (IITF) which was inaugurated at Bharat Mandapam here on Friday.

The 44th edition of the global trade fair will continue until November 27, with the first five days (November 14-18) earmarked as business days for B2B interactions, followed by the days for general public beginning November 19.

This trade fair has emerged as one of the biggest events for not only India but for the entire South Asia, Jitin Prasada, Minister of State for Commerce & Industry, said in his address after inaugurating the fair.

He said this is not just an exhibition but a showcase of India's power, stressing upon its role in supporting MSMEs.

Reflecting the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a "Viksit Bharat by 2047", this year's fair is themed "Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat".

The theme celebrates India's diversity, entrepreneurial energy, and the nation's commitment to Aatmanirbhar Bharat, aligning deeply with the ethos of the Swadeshi movement promoting local enterprise, indigenous innovation, and sustainable economic growth, according to an official statement.

The fair, organised by the India Trade Promotion Organisation (ITPO), is a platform for business collaborations, technology exchange and investment partnerships.

As many as 11 countries including Thailand, Malaysia, Sweden, China, South Korea, Turkey, Egypt, UAE, Iran, Lebanon, and Tunisia are presenting their products and innovations at the International Pavilion, the statement said.

Besides, participating states and Union Territories are also showcasing their distinct strengths, crafts, and innovations across thematic halls.

Bihar, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, and Uttar Pradesh are the Partner States, while Jharkhand has been designated as the Focus State, it said. PTI RSN HVA