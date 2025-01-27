Exicom joins hands with ChargeZone to develop EV charging stations

New Delhi, Jan 27 (PTI) EV charging solutions firm Exicom on Monday said it has tied up with ChargeZone to develop and deploy more than 500 charging stations.

As a part of the collaboration, Exicom will develop and supply high-power charging solutions to be deployed by ChargeZone at its upcoming hubs and public charging locations.

"This collaboration with ChargeZone will help us launch reliable and high-power charging solutions, including advanced battery and renewables integrated solutions that will contribute to establishing a greener mobility for tomorrow," Exicom CEO EVSE Anshuman Divyanshu said in a statement.

ChargeZone CEO Kartikey Haryani said the partnership will enable the companies to scale sustainable EV charging infrastructure across India.

"We believe that accessibility, community empowerment, and sustainable practices are critical enablers of driving EV adoption in India, and we hope to contribute to this paradigm shift towards sustainability with Exicom's advanced solutions and our extensive network," he added. PTI MSS MSS SHW