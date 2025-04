New Delhi, Apr 29 (PTI) Exide Industries on Tuesday said Bharat Dhirajlal Shah has retired as its Chairman after completing his tenure.

Shah, Independent Director of the company, has completed the second consecutive term of five years in office on April 29, 2025, thereby completing two terms as an Independent Director, the company said in a regulatory filing.

He, therefore, ceases to be a Director and Chairman of the company with effect from April 30, 2025, he added. PTI MSS MSS SHW