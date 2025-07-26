Exide charts growth path with focus on lead-acid, lithium-ion batteries

Kolkata, Jul 26 (PTI) Exide Industries on Saturday said it is strategically poised to lead the future of energy storage through a dual-pronged focus on its conventional lead-acid battery business and the next-generation lithium-ion segment.

Speaking at the company's 78th Annual General Meeting, Exide Industries chairman Sridhar Gorthi said, "Despite the macroeconomic headwinds and a slowdown in capex across sectors, your company has demonstrated resilience and reaffirmed the commitment to new horizons of innovation, operational excellence, and sustainable growth." He said that commercial production at the company's lithium-ion cell manufacturing facility under its wholly owned subsidiary Exide Energy Solutions Ltd (EESL) is expected to commence during the current financial year.

"Exide stands fully prepared for the future," Gorthi said, as he cited policy tailwinds such as the PLI scheme and lower import duties that are accelerating EV adoption and battery storage demand.

Managing Director and CEO Avik Roy, in his address, described FY25 as a year of "resilience and strategic progress", during which the company transitioned to a "One-Exide" operating model with B2B, B2C, and international verticals.

"This shift reflects our commitment to agility, accountability, and strategic clarity," Roy said, adding that "Approximately 70 per cent of our business segments delivered double-digit growth." He highlighted that Exide invested Rs 1,000 crore in FY25 in the lithium-ion business and infused another Rs 400 crore in FY26, taking the total equity investment in EESL to Rs 3,702 crore. "These investments reflect our long-term commitment to building a robust and scalable lithium-ion ecosystem in India," Roy said.

Among operational highlights, the four-wheeler aftermarket grew in double digits, while the two-wheeler battery segment, after a sluggish start, rebounded strongly in Q4. The solar business also posted consistent double-digit growth.

Roy flagged that traction and standby battery exports were subdued due to weak demand in Europe and the GCC, and telecom battery sales were impacted by a shift to lithium-ion. However, he stressed that Exide is adapting quickly to these trends.

"We are providing both lead-acid and lithium-ion solutions through Exide Energy Solutions," he said.

Exide's continued focus on R&D and digital transformation was another major theme. "We are boosting our factory efficiency, quality, and forecasting accuracy through Industry 4.0 tools and AI-based systems," Roy said.

He also pointed to the rollout of new technologies like punched grid batteries and CONCAST technology for better product performance.

On sustainability, he said more than 75 per cent of the company's lead requirements were met through recycled inputs, and over 20 per cent of electricity consumption came from renewable sources. "Sustainability is embedded in our operations from green energy adoption and eco-friendly products to expanded recycling capacity and green logistics," Roy added.

Looking ahead, the chairman said, "Our investments in lithium-ion technology, alongside the continued strength of our lead-acid battery business, position us well to meet evolving energy demands." The company had posted a consolidated profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 1,077 crore for FY 2024-25, up from Rs 1,053 crore a year ago.

