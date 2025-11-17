Exide Industries aims to start production at lithium cell facility by FY'26-end

Kolkata, Nov 17 (PTI) Exide Industries on Monday said it is aiming to commence production at its lithium-ion cell facility by the end of FY'26, with equipment installation and commissioning in the final stages.

The company also said it is in advanced talks with large two-wheeler original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) for such batteries, and two of them are likely to become its initial customers.

Speaking at its latest post-earnings analysts' call, the management said the first production will be an "NCM-based cylindrical cell line" primarily aimed at two-wheeler applications.

The next one to go live will be a prismatic LFP line targeted at stationary applications, it said.

The company said its total equity investment in its wholly owned subsidiary, Exide Energy, stands at Rs 3,947 crore as of October, including Rs 580 crore infused in the first half of FY'26 and another Rs 65 crore last month.

On profitability, the management said the initial priority is to ramp up utilisation to 60 per cent and then to 90 per cent.

At steady levels of 80-90 per cent, margins are expected to be comparable to Exide's current lead-acid margins, based on global benchmarks, it said during the analysts' call.

Pricing will be negotiated using a mix of import parity and cost-plus, with the company expecting local cell production to command a premium, amid geopolitical supply uncertainties and easier quality control for OEMs.

The proposed 12 GWh Phase-II expansion will be taken up once there is greater clarity on market adoption, especially in stationary storage.

The Kolkata-headquartered company said it passed on the GST benefit to consumers and has not taken any further price corrections since.

The Goods and Services Tax (GST) rate on batteries was cut from 28 to 18 per cent, effective September 22.

Despite softer Q2 (July-September) sales and profitability, the production curbs helped reduce inventory and unlocked over Rs 500 crore through better working capital control.

Inverter and solar batteries were among the worst hit; solar revenue growth plunged from 35 per cent in Q1 (April-June) to minus 5 per cent in Q2 FY'26, the battery maker said.

In contrast, domestic automotive replacement demand remained strong, with high single-digit to double-digit growth in both two- and four-wheeler segments.

The company expects a sharp recovery in the third quarter as deferred buying returns. It aims to maintain margins in the 12-13 per cent range, supported by ongoing cost-efficiency measures and manufacturing upgrades.

Exide said most of its two-wheeler battery lines have transitioned to punch technology, with full motorcycle capacity expected to shift by the end of the calendar year.

The company said it has also made the required provisions in Q2 to meet the extended producer responsibility (EPR) norms under the new battery waste management rules.

It expects this to become a recurring cost that should eventually be reflected in product pricing, potentially supporting a premium for 100 per cent recycled products. PTI BSM BDC