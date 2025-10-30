Exide Industries postpones board meeting to approve Q2 results due to I-T survey

New Delhi, Oct 30 (PTI) Battery maker Exide Industries Ltd on Thursday said its board meeting to approve second quarter and half-yearly results has been postponed due to the Income Tax department survey at its offices and manufacturing units in India.

In a regulatory filing, the Kolkata-based firm said, "The Income Tax department is conducting survey at the company's offices and manufacturing units in India since October 29, 2025." The proceedings are underway and the company is extending its full co-operation to the department, it added.

Subsequently, Exide Industries said the meeting of its board of directors scheduled to be held on October 30, 2025, "to consider and approve the unaudited Standalone and Consolidated financial results of the company for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2025 has been postponed to a later date".

On the I-T department searches, the company said, "Currently, there is no material impact on the business operations of the company due to the aforesaid action." PTI RKL SHW