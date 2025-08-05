Exide Industries Q1 FY'26 net profit rises 24% to Rs 275 crore

Kolkata: Exide Industries Ltd on Tuesday reported a 24 per cent year-on-year (YoY) rise in its consolidated net profit to Rs 275 crore for the first quarter of the 2025-26 fiscal (FY'26), aided by higher revenues and improved operating efficiencies.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 221 crore in the corresponding period last year.

Consolidated revenue from operations rose 5.9 per cent YoY to Rs 4,695 crore in Q1FY'26 from Rs 4,436 crore in the year-ago period of the 2024-25 fiscal (FY'25), while total income stood at Rs 4,723 crore.

The battery maker said its consolidated profit before tax rose to Rs 385 crore from Rs 316 crore in the year-ago period.

EBITDA margin, on a standalone basis, improved to 12.2 per cent during the quarter, helped by better price realisation, favourable product mix, and gains from cost optimisation measures across manufacturing facilities, the company said.

The quarter witnessed double-digit growth in the auto replacement, solar, and industrial UPS segments, though demand remained subdued in the auto OEM and exports verticals, Managing Director & CEO Avik Kumar Roy said in a statement.

The company said its lithium-ion cell manufacturing subsidiary, Exide Energy Solutions Ltd (EESL), saw continued project progress, with Rs 300 crore invested in Q1FY'26 and an additional Rs 100 crore in July.

The greenfield facility is expected to begin production by the end of FY'26.