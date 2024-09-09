Exim Bank ties up with Nedbank to support trade transactions

Mumbai, Sep 9 (PTI) Export Import (Exim) Bank of India on Monday said it has tied up with South Africa's Nedbank for supporting trade transactions.

An agreement was signed on September 2 in Johannesburg, as per a statement.

***** Now, borrowers can access credit at kirana stores via ONDC * Borrowers will now be able to access credit at neighbourhood kirana stores through the ONDC network.

The lending will be made possible through a tie-up between Paynearby and Protean, according to a statement.

***** Suryodaya SFB launches scheme offering 9.1 pc interest * Amid the war for deposits, Suryodaya Small Finance Bank on Monday launched an offering promising up to 9.10 per cent interest to attract more funds.

The lender has tied up with banking infrastructure platform Blostem for the digital deposit facility, a statement said.

***** Carlyle appoints Anuj Poddar as co-head global portfolio solutions for Asia * Global investment firm Carlyle on Monday said it has appointed Anuj Poddar to the newly created role as the co-head of global portfolio solutions for Asia, focusing on India and Southeast Asia.

He joins the firm from consumer appliances company Bajaj Electricals, where he was serving as the chief executive.

***** Union Bank of India signs pact for carbon accounting financials * State-run Union Bank of India on Monday said it has become the first major lender to sign the partnership for carbon accounting financials.

The partnership works to develop and implement a harmonised approach to assess and disclose greenhouse emissions associated with loans and investments, as per a statement.