Exotica Housing to invest Rs 500 cr to build commercial project in Noida

New Delhi, Feb 12 (PTI) Realty firm Exotica Housing will invest around Rs 500 crore to develop a commercial project in Noida to expand its business amid strong demand for prime office spaces.

In a statement on Thursday, the company said it has launched a 5-acre commercial project, 'Exotica One32', at Sector 132 in Noida, Uttar Pradesh.

"The company plans to invest approximately Rs 500 crore to develop this IT and ITES project comprising high-end office spaces along with integrated retail and F&B offerings," Exotica Housing said.

The project, located on Noida Expressway, has received all statutory approvals, including RERA registration.

Office spaces are currently priced at Rs 13,990 per sq ft.

Exotica Housing MD Dinesh Jain said the project marks its entry into the IT and ITES-focused real estate development.

"The project has been conceived as an integrated ecosystem designed for today's workforce, offering an environment that supports productivity, interaction, and well-being in a sustainable setting," he added.

The project is IGBC Gold certified, and the company has applied for LEED Platinum certification.

According to real estate consultant Cushman & Wakefield, Delhi-NCR witnessed a sharp growth of 82 per cent in net office leasing to 10.9 million square feet during 2025 from 6 million square feet in the preceding year.

Exotica Housing has already delivered over 4,000 residential units across projects in Delhi, Ghaziabad, Noida, and Greater Noida West.

In the last two decades, the company has delivered over 8 million sq ft across residential developments. PTI MJH DRR