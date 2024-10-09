Expanding direct int'l flights, simplifying visa processes to boost tourist arrivals in India: Report

New Delhi, Oct 9 (PTI) Expanding direct international flights, simplifying visa processes and continuously promoting India's diverse travel landscapes will boost tourist arrivals in India, according to a report released on Wednesday.

The "How India Travels 2024, The Inbound Edit" report by Booking.com calls for a collaborative approach between various stakeholders, backed by targeted investments, to help India reach new heights in global tourism.

The report is based on a survey of adults across various age groups who intend to travel to India in the next 12-24 months.

The study of 2,000 respondents across 19 countries offers an analysis of international travellers' preferences, motivations and challenges when planning trips to India. Respondents completed the online survey in August.

According to the report, more than half of inbound travellers seek India as a standalone destination, while a third intend to combine their visit with other Asian countries.

This trend highlights India's growing role as a primary destination and stopover in regional travel plans.

Notably, the US, UK, Germany and United Arab Emirates have emerged as top inbound source markets for India based on Booking.com search data compared to 2023, reflecting a shift from traditional frontrunners like China, Canada and Bangladesh.

Hong Kong, Australia, Italy and the Netherlands were new entrants in the top 10 inbound source markets.

While major cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Jaipur and Chennai remain popular and have consistently ranked as the top five cities in terms of searches, less conventional destinations are gaining traction.

Off-the-beaten-path destinations like Hampi and Leh rising in popularity, showcasing India's diverse tourism offering. Other emerging destinations like Patnitop, Pahalgam, Madikeri, Vijayawada, and Khajuraho, among others, have shown significant growth.

"Vision 2047 for Tourism aims to elevate India's inbound tourism tenfold, positioning us as a premier global destination. With technology and big data as transformative drivers, we are not just upgrading infrastructure, but also leveraging tourist behaviour analytics to tailor our offerings," Mugdha Sinha, Director General (Tourism), Ministry of Tourism, said.

India's inbound tourism sector is experiencing unprecedented growth, fuelled by its rich cultural heritage, diverse landscapes, and warm hospitality, said Santosh Kumar, Country Head, Indian subcontinent & Indonesia at Booking.com.

"Similarly, expanding direct international flights, simplifying visa processes, and continuing to promote India's diverse travel landscapes and experiences will aid the acceleration of tourist arrivals. This can be achieved through a collaborative approach between various stakeholders, backed by targeted investments, which will help India reach new heights in global tourism," Booking.com said in the report.