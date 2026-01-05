Expect mid-single digit revenue growth in Q3; saw early signs of demand recovery: Dabur India

New Delhi, Jan 5 (PTI) Homegrown FMCG firm Dabur India on Monday said it expects consolidated revenue to rise in the mid-single digit and profit after tax to grow ahead of revenue in the third quarter of the ongoing fiscal, during which it has witnessed early signs of demand recovery due to GST rate revisions.

In its update for the quarter ended December 31, 2025 (Q3 FY26), Dabur India said that in October 2025, distributors and retailers focused on liquidating the existing higher-priced inventory in the channel.

Post-trade stabilisation, consumer sentiment improved in urban and rural areas. The rural demand continued to outperform urban demand this quarter as well, the company said in a regulatory filing.

"Overall, we expect consolidated revenue to grow in the mid-single digits with operating profit and profit after tax to grow ahead of revenue," it added.

Favourable macroeconomic conditions and recent tax reforms are expected to support a sustained recovery in demand and improvement in revenue trajectory in the coming quarters, the company added.

Within the India business, Dabur said, "We expect the home and personal care business to grow in double digits on the back of strong growth in hair oils and oral care category".

Key brands which are likely to record healthy volume-led growth are Dabur Amla franchise, Dabur Almond, Dabur Anmol, Dabur Red Toothpaste and Meswak, it added.

During the quarter under review, it said the majority of the portfolio continued to outpace category growth and is expected to register market share gains.

Overall, the healthcare business is expected to report low-single digit growth, while within food and beverages, the culinary business is expected to record double-digit growth, the company said.

In terms of channels, the company said, "Organised trade will maintain its strong growth momentum with e-commerce, including quick commerce, expected to grow in strong double-digits".

In its international business, Dabur India said key geographies like MENA, Turkey, Nepal and Bangladesh have performed well.

"Consequently, we expect our overall international business to post near double-digit growth in rupee terms," it added.