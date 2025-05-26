Expect two-wheeler industry growth in 'mid-to-high' single digit this fiscal: Hero MotoCorp

New Delhi, May 26 (PTI) Hero MotoCorp expects the domestic two-wheeler industry to grow by a 'mid-to-high' single digit in the current fiscal with favourable macroeconomic factors in play, according to its acting CEO Vikram Kasbekar.

The two-wheeler major maintained a market leadership position with sales of 59 lakh units in 2024-25.

The company reported a consolidated PAT of Rs 4,376 crore in last fiscal compared to Rs 3,742 crore in 2023-34, an increase of 17 per cent.

Its total income increased to Rs 41,967 crore last fiscal against Rs 38,643 crore in FY24.

While there is ongoing global turmoil due to the border situation and trade tensions on the domestic front, the economy has started on a positive note, driven by tapering inflation, lowering interest rates and income tax cuts and expectations of a better monsoon, Kasbekar said in an analyst call.

"With regards to the two-wheeler industry, riding on the wave of positive economic momentum, demand is shaping up nicely, boosted particularly by a strong marriage season in May and June. Overall, we expect the industry to grow in the mid and high single digits in FY26," he added.

Predictions of a good monsoon, positive impact of income tax relief and a lot of government spending are expected to help the industry grow this year, he stated.

"On the global business, our strategy of making products specific to countries in Latam, Bangladesh, and Nigeria is yielding very good results, which is evident from last year's performance. And going forward, we are quite aggressive on the growth in the segment," Kasbekar stated.

On EVs, the company stated that it intends to grow volumes, scale up the business, grow market share and improve profitability going ahead.