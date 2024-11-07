Expedite implementation of central agri-schemes: Centre to northern states

New Delhi, Nov 7 (PTI) Agriculture Secretary Devesh Chaturvedi on Thursday urged northern states to expedite the execution of centrally sponsored schemes (CSS) by ensuring timely fund allocation and addressing issues related to state contributions and single nodal account (SNA) balances.

Chaturvedi emphasised the importance of operationalising SNA-SPARSH, returning unutilised balances and interest, and promptly submitting utilization certificates (UCs), an official statement said.

The Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare had convened a regional conference in the capital on Thursday to conduct a midterm review of agricultural schemes being implemented by northern states.

Key officials from Punjab, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, and Union Territories of Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh, and Delhi gathered at Krishi Bhawan to evaluate the progress and address challenges in the effective implementation of these schemes.

The conference focused on improving implementation of major schemes, including Rashtriya Krishi Vikas Yojana (RKVY) and Krishonnati Yojana, where non-performing states were encouraged to enhance their efforts in the remaining months of the fiscal year.

Chaturvedi also advised states to finalise the RKVY annual action plan for 2025-26 by December to enable timely release of the first installment by April, aiming to reduce previous delays in fund utilisation, they said.

A comprehensive review of key initiatives took place, covering the Kisan Credit Card (KCC) Mission, the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY), and the Digital Agriculture Mission.

The conference highlighted the need for digital integration in crop surveys and the alignment of state land records with the agristack to streamline operations under PM KISAN, it added.

High-priority issues, including the National Edible Oils Mission, and NABL accreditation for laboratories under the Insecticides Act, were also discussed, the statement said.

The meeting also covered the efficient use of the Krishi Nivesh Portal and Agricultural Infrastructure Fund (AIF) to foster sector growth.

This regional conference is part of a series by the Centre, addressing specific regional agricultural needs and aiming for equitable and sustainable agricultural development across the country. PTI LUX TRB