Mumbai, Jan 10 (PTI) Credit bureau Experian on Wednesday said it has appointed Manish Jain as the new managing director for India.

Jain has over 25 years of experience in the financial services and technology sectors.

In a statement, Experian Apac chief executive Malin Holmberg said as the managing director Jain will lead Experian's strategic initiatives, drive business growth, and cultivate strong partnerships with clients and stakeholders. PTI BEN DR DR