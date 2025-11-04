Experian Credit Information Company launches new credit scoring model for rural users

Mumbai, Nov 4 (PTI) Experian Credit Information Company of India on Tuesday launched a new credit scoring model for people in rural areas.

The initiative aims to empower rural consumers by enabling credit institutions to gain a more accurate understanding of their repayment behaviour and overall financial well-being, according to a statement.

**** SBICAP Securities appoints Bhuvaneshwari A as MD, CEO * SBI's brokerage arm SBICAP Securities on Tuesday announced the appointment of Bhuvaneshwari A as its new managing director and chief executive from November 1.

She has been associated with the country's largest lender for over three decades and was the chief general manager for the Thiruvananthapuram circle most recently, where she oversaw over 1,200 branches, as per a statement.

**** Della Townships enters in tie-up with Austria's Mayrlife * Della Townships has announced a partnership with Austria's medical wellness brand Mayrlife to bring the latter's longevity and wellness offerings to the country.

The two partners aim to create a chain of 'Salutogenic integrated townships' in the country where architecture, medicine and wellness converge, as per a statement.

**** Sintex says it got Guinness world record over water pledge * Water management entity Sintex on Tuesday claimed mobilising over 31,000 people in 24 hours to pledge responsible water usage has earned it a Guinness world record.

The nationwide initiative being undertaken as part of the brand's 50th anniversary, is aimed to ensure access to clean, safe water and preventing waterborne diseases, as per a statement. PTI AA TRB TRB