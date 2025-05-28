Experiential, phenomenal travel increasingly becoming part of Indians' bucket list: Report

New Delhi: Indians are increasingly opting for experiential, event-led and phenomenal travels like icebreaker cruises, music concerts, wildlife safaris, global sporting events, northern lights and midnight sun, driven by higher disposable incomes and the growing aspirational value of travel, reveals a report released on Wednesday.

The Thomas Cook India report conducted across digital platforms incorporates responses from more than 2,500 respondents over a one-month duration.

According to the report, 85 per cent survey respondents plan to increase frequency of holidays in 2025 -- both short breaks and longer vacations; whereas 84 per cent plan to increase their travel spend by 20 to 50 per cent.

Moreover, travellers are showing a clear inclination towards longer holidays – both domestic and international.

"Travel has now become a necessity – an essential part of the Indian lifestyle and is driven by factors like influence of social media, OTT platforms and movies: 60 per cent respondents indicated that social media, OTT platforms and movies are increasingly shaping their travel decisions," stated Thomas Cook India in the report.

Simplified visa processes and easy access have also emerged as a key deciding factor, with 44 per cent respondents more likely to visit countries offering e-visa or visa-on-arrival options such as Thailand, Malaysia, UAE, Sri Lanka; while countries that issue long-term visas are also seeing an uptick, like Australia, Japan and the US.

Europe continues to top the the favourite international destination list led by Switzerland, France, Austria, and Germany; while Czech Republic, Hungary and Croatia are emerging well.