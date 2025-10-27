Experion Developers awards Rs 800 cr contract to Tata Projects to construct housing project

New Delhi, Oct 27 (PTI) Realty firm Experion Developers has awarded a Rs 800 crore contract to Tata Projects for the construction of a housing project in Gurugram.

In a statement on Monday, Experion Developers informed that Tata Projects has been appointed as the principal contractor for its housing project 'The Trillion'.

The value of the contract is over Rs 800 crore, it added.

B K Malagi, Vice Chairman, Experion Developers, said the total investment on this project, covering 25 lakh sq ft area, is estimated at around Rs 2,500 crore.

Experion Developers is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Experion Holdings Pte Ltd, Singapore.

Experion Holdings is part of the AT Capital Group, a globally diversified business group with interests across real estate, renewable energy, structured credit, and public markets in India, the GCC, Europe, and the United States. PTI MJH DRR