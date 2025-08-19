Experion Developers earns WELL precertification for 3 landmark residential projects

New Delhi, Aug 19 (PTI) Experion Developers, in collaboration with the International WELL Building Institute (IWBI) - the global authority on advancing health and well-being in buildings, organizations, and communities - announced on Tuesday that three of its flagship residential projects have received the prestigious WELL Residence Precertification.

This precertification for nearly 1,000 residences marks a major milestone of Experion's progress in delivering healthier and more resilient homes in India, the firm said in a statement.

"By achieving WELL for residential precertification for Elements in Sector 45, Noida, The Trillion in Sector 48, Gurugram, and One42 in Sector 42, Gurugram, Experion Developers became the first real estate developer in India to receive this prestigious precertification for residential, reinforcing its leadership in creating future-forward living experiences," it said.

This milestone signifies Experion's championship in designing homes that are not only aesthetically appealing but also scientifically aligned with global standards on buildings advancing health and well-being. Upon construction completion and passing third-party verification of the WELL strategies implemented, a pre-certified WELL for residential project will achieve certified WELL Residence status.

"Receiving WELL for residential precertification is a proud moment for us," said B K Malagi, Vice Chairman, Experion Developers. "This recognition by the global WELL program reinforces our commitment to building homes that go beyond aesthetics and luxury to truly support the well-being of our residents. It reflects our belief that homes should be places of comfort, health, and vitality." The WELL for residential program is a globally recognized evidence-based, third-party verified framework developed to transform the way homes are designed, built and maintained to support resident health and well-being. It evaluates how design, operations, and behaviours within the home can enhance human health. It covers critical aspects like indoor air and water quality, natural lighting, access to fitness and green spaces, and overall strategies promoting mental and emotional well-being.

"As global demand for healthier, more resilient homes continues to grow, creating spaces that actively support well-being has never been more important," said Prateek Khanna, IWBI Chief Operating Officer.

As a leading developer in India, Experion prioritizes wellness not as a trend, but as a foundational design principle. Each pre-certified residence integrates WELL features that support healthier lifestyles including advanced indoor air quality solutions - limiting exposure to construction pollution by implementing dust and moisture management strategies, along with installing mechanical exhaust systems, electric vehicle charging infrastructure, and enforcing a smoking ban.

Other features include water systems and water quality - water systems designed with use of certified plumbing materials and regular monitoring and system maintenance; building water treatment devices are maintained for water quality; fire safety measures - homes are located in low-risk fire zones and include automatic sprinkler systems; emergency backup power - all homes are equipped with backup power systems in case of emergencies; thermal comfort - outdoor spaces include materials and vegetation to help reduce solar heat absorption; and resident wellness guide - an in-home guidebook that educates residents on the health benefits of their built environment and offers practical guides to live better every day.

These projects feature generous green spaces, abundant natural daylight, active lifestyle zones, and an overall infrastructure that promotes physical activity, restfulness, and emotional balance.

At a time when homebuyers are increasingly prioritizing health, safety, and sustainability, Experion Developers is setting a new benchmark in the Indian real estate sector. With this precertification, the company is not only on the path to full WELL Residence status for its projects, but also leading the charge toward responsible, human-centric development.

This achievement reaffirms Experion’s vision of transforming India’s residential landscape by designing homes that empower residents to live well physically, mentally, and emotionally.

Launched in 2024, the WELL for residential program seeks to provide a solution that helps transform the global residential market and ensure that everyone, no matter their background, has access to a home that enhances their health and enables them to make healthier decisions.

It is part of IWBI’s WELL ecosystem that comprises WELL Certification under the WELL Building Standard, a library of building and organizational strategies focused on health, the WELL Health-Safety Rating, WELL Performance Rating, WELL Equity Rating, WELL Coworking Rating and certification under the WELL Community Standard.

WELL’s holistic, evidence-based approach has provided a roadmap for organizations to promote human and social capital performance and enhance their ESG strategy.

As a result, thousands of organizations including nearly 30 per cent of Global and Fortune 500 companies across nearly 140 countries have adopted WELL strategies in nearly 100,000 commercial and residential locations totalling nearly six billion square feet of space.