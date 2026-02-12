Experion Developers to invest Rs 1,500 cr in housing project in Noida

New Delhi, Feb 12 (PTI) Realty firm Experion Developers will invest Rs 1,500 crore to develop a housing project in Noida to expand its business.

In a statement on Thursday, the company said it has launched a 5-acre ultra-luxury housing project 'Saatori' in Sector 151, Noida comprising around 450 units.

"The company plans to invest Rs 1,500 crore in the project," it added.

The total built up area in this upcoming project is 16 lakh square feet. The project will get completed in the next 4-5 years.

Experion Developers is a wholly owned subsidiary of Experion Holdings Pte Ltd Singapore. It develops residential, commercial, and mixed-use projects.

According to real estate consultant PropTiger, which has recently been acquired by listed entity Aurum PropTech, housing sales in Delhi-NCR dipped 13 per cent to 35,711 units last year from 41,029 units in 2024. PTI MJH MJH DR DR