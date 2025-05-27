Expert Dojo to invest USD100K each in 10+ Indian startups with new India-focused accelerator cohort

New Delhi, May 27 (PTI) US-based venture capital firm Expert Dojo has announced a new India-dedicated accelerator cohort, pledging to invest USD 100,000 each in more than 10 early-stage Indian startups this fiscal year.

The cohort, which is now accepting applications, targets technology-driven and scalable ventures across sectors such as AI, electric vehicles, B2B, and fintech, while remaining broadly sector-agnostic, a company statement said.

Beyond capital, selected startups will gain access to Expert Dojo's global investor network, mentorship, and growth support, with a strong emphasis on refining go-to-market strategies and accelerating progress toward Series A funding rounds.

This move follows Expert Dojo's earlier commitment of a USD 15 million India-focused fund, aiming to back 20-25 startups by FY 2026.

"India is not just a market for us, it's a priority. We see a powerful wave of innovation emerging from tier-1 cities to remote corners of the country, led by founders who understand real problems on the ground.

"Our 15 million fund is more than a financial commitment, it's a vote of confidence in Indian entrepreneurship," Ashutosh Kumar, General Partner at Expert Dojo, said.

Expert DOJO is a Southern California-based international early-stage venture capital firm and startup accelerator. Since 2018, it has invested in close to 300 startups globally and now manages an AUM (assets under management) of USD 70 million. PTI ANK DR