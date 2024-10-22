Experts advocate using activated charcoal for skin benefits amid rising pollution

New Delhi, Oct 22 (PTI) As air pollution rises in the national capital, experts have advocated the use of activated charcoal as a natural remedy for preventing clogging of skin pores and keep out toxins.

The experts said activated charcoal masks are effective in reducing sebum (oily substance) from the face skin, thus helping treat acne as they have good absorbing properties.

Dr R P Parasher, the national president of the Integrated Medical Association (Ayush), said that activated charcoal -- dubbed as 'Black Diamond' has good sebum absorbing properties.

As pollution levels escalate, it causes concern for the skin as particulate matter ranging from PM2.5 to PM10 may lead to the blockage of the skin pores and lead to breakouts, Dr Parasher said.

Further, chemicals like lead and nitrogen which increase in the atmosphere during the pollution surge, may damage the skin and may even enter the blood stream through the skin pores which may further damage organs in the body in the long term, he said.

"Activated charcoal is not absorbed in the skin but absorbs the toxic elements as well as microbes present in the acne and in this way it saves the skin from getting damaged," he said.

Activated charcoal can help balance and control sebum production which can otherwise lead to breakout and acne, Dr Parasher said.

A study "Review of Green Synthesis: Activated Charcoal to Reduce Sebum Levels in Oily Facial Skin" by researchers from Indonesia stated that the porous texture of activated charcoal positively captures and attracts negatively charged molecules.

Since activated charcoal is not absorbed by the body, it carries its surface-bound toxins out of the body.

Director of Ayouthveda, a skincare brand, Dr Sanchit Sharma, said that the process of creating activated charcoal involves carbonising harvested bamboo at very high temperatures, enhancing its surface area to weight ratio of about 1200:1.

This method not only maximises its effectiveness in absorbing toxins but also makes it a powerful ally in the fight against acne, he said.

As awareness grows, several varieties of charcoal products are gaining popularity in Asian and European markets, promising a natural solution to many skin issues exacerbated by pollution, Sharma said.

Talking about his facewash product, he said, "Ayouthveda charcoal face wash prepared from activated bamboo charcoal effectively cleanses the skin by removing dirt and impurities.

"It protects the skin from pollution and absorbs excess oil, making it easy to remove makeup. It also eliminates sweat and toxins accumulated, for instance, during workouts or after a long day." Though charcoal face wash are generally safe, overuse can cause some skin dryness, Dr Parasher pointed out. PTI PLB ANU