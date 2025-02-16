Experts call for building digital infra, upskilling to tap IT talent in small cities

New Delhi, Feb 16 (PTI) With remote IT work expanding opportunities for professionals in Tier 2 & 3 cities, experts have called for investment in digital infrastructure and upskilling to connect talent with global projects.

Experts have also hailed the government's move to set up five National Centres of Excellence for Skilling as a strategic move to align youths' capabilities with the demands of both domestic and international markets.

Atul Soneja, Chief Operating Officer, Tech Mahindra, said, "The rise of remote IT work has notably expanded opportunities for professionals in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities. This shift provides earning potential and promotes inclusive growth." To fully harness this opportunity, it is imperative to invest in robust digital infrastructure, offer continuous skill development programmes, and create platforms connecting talent from these regions with global projects, Soneja said.

Ganesh Gopalan, co-founder & CEO, Gnani.ai said that to fully tap talent in small cities, investments in digital infrastructure, reliable internet, and upskilling programmes are crucial.

Strengthening work policies, cybersecurity frameworks, and industry collaborations will further enable professionals in smaller cities to compete globally and drive India's IT growth, Gopalan said.

Pawan Gupta, the CTO at SkillsCapital, said his company is connecting professionals with international opportunities through an AI-Powered Talent Cloud platform which was launched in April 2024.

"Our goal is to not only meet the growing global demand for enterprise software and tech talent but also to elevate India's Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities as key players in the global tech ecosystem.

"By empowering professionals in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities, we are fostering inclusive growth and positioning India as the SkillsCapital of the world," Gupta said.

SkillsCapital is enabling individuals to work on high-impact global projects while remaining in their hometowns, he said, adding that this transformation is not only driving career growth but also fostering economic development in these regions.

"The growing availability of IT projects in Tier 2 and 3 cities is expanding earning potential, providing global opportunities without relocation, improving work-life balance, and boosting local economies," said Ganesh Gopalan of Gnani.ai.

IT professionals benefit from diverse opportunities, higher incomes, and skill development through exposure to international standards, Gopalan added.

On the Rs 500-crore Centre of Excellence for AI in Education announced in the Budget, Gopalan said that the AI fund can help equip IT professionals with new skill sets by supporting training programmes and certifications.

"By investing in upskilling initiatives, the fund can bridge skill gaps, making professionals in Tier 2 and 3 cities more competitive in the global job market," he said.

Soneja of Tech Mahindra said, "By integrating AI into education, we can enhance learning experiences, personalize educational content, and better prepare students for the evolving demands of the job market, thereby addressing the talent gap in the tech industry." "The recently proposed Union Budget 2025-2026 underscores a transformative vision for India's workforce and technological landscape," Soneja said. PTI MR PRS ANU