Experts deliberate on indigenous technology for maritime corrosion

Digha (WB) Feb 28 (PTI) Experts on Friday held deliberations on how to address the critical issue of maritime corrosion and its impact on India's coastal infrastructure and economy.

Experts met at the 2nd Industrial Conclave on Maritime Corrosion Monitoring and Management (MCMM-2025) aimed at developing strategies for sustainable solutions and fostering collaboration between industry and research institutions, a statement said.

The conclave also marked the Platinum Jubilee of CSIR-National Metallurgical Laboratory (CSIR-NML), Jamshedpur, Director of the Central Manufacturing Technology Institute (CMTI), Bengaluru, Nagahanumaiah emphasised the significant economic losses caused by corrosion and the urgent need for "Originated in India" solutions.

"We are here to address the profound impact of corrosion-related losses on both industry and the overall economy," Nagahanumaiah said.

He also highlighted the importance of sustainability and intellectual property creation within the nation.

Sandip Ghosh Chowdhury, Director of CSIR-NML, underscored the institution's focus on monitoring and managing corrosion degradation in marine and atmospheric environments.

Raghuvir Singh, Chairman of MCMM-2025, emphasised alignment with government policies for coastal industrial growth.