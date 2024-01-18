Experts hail India's digital public infra for reducing inequality

Davos, Jan 18 (PTI) A group of global experts has hailed India's robust digital public infrastructure, especially UPI, in reducing inequality.

At a panel discussion here this week at Davos Innovation Week, hosted by World Innovation Economics, the experts discussed how UPI and overall digital public infrastructure have scaled new heights in India.

The panel comprised of Sanjeev Sanyal (Economic advisor to Prime Minister Narendra Modi), Phillip Weights (Swiss banking leader), Efi Pylarinou (Swiss fintech influencer) and Ashok Ranadive (Ex-Indian Navy, Ex-Google, entrepreneur and investor).

The panel discussed about UPI, Digital Public Infrastructure, India Stack 2.0, CBDC, Blockchain, and Data privacy.

All the panellists praised India's rapid inclusive growth due to its robust digital public infrastructure, good governance and inclusive growth.

The panel also discussed how technology like UPI can be in future exported to the US or Europe as it is better than existing platforms there.

Sanyal emphasised India's Digital Stack 2.0 and how India is building its next level of digital public infrastructure. PTI BJ BAL BAL