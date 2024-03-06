Exploring legal options on SC ruling dismissing special leave petition on copper plant: Vedanta

New Delhi, Mar 6 (PTI) Mining major Vedanta Ltd on Wednesday said it is exploring legal options, including filing a review petition, on a Supreme Court ruling, dismissing its special leave petition filed against the closure of the copper smelter plant at Thoothukudi.

Last week on Thursday, the Supreme Court dismissed the company's plea for re-opening its copper smelting plant in Tamil Nadu's Thoothukudi, closed since May 2018 over pollution concerns, while underlining the importance of the health and welfare of the local residents.

"The company is in receipt of the Judgment passed by the Supreme Court on March 05, 2024, around 7:00 pm IST. The company is exploring possible legal options, including the filing of review petition as per advice from its legal experts," Vedanta Ltd said in an exchange filing.

Vedanta said it had filed the special leave petition filed before the Supreme Court against the order of Division Bench of Madras High Court, which upheld the closure of the copper smelter plant at Thoothukudi.

New Delhi-based Vedanta Ltd is a diversified natural resources company with interests in oil and gas, aluminium, copper, zinc, lead, silver, iron ore and steel.