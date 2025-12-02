Exponent Energy gets into e-three wheeler retail biz, sets up first store in Bengaluru

Mumbai, Dec 2 (PTI) Energy-tech firm Exponent Energy on Tuesday announced its entry into the electric three-wheeler retail sales business with the opening of a store in Bengaluru for these vehicles.

The company said it plans to establish 15 Exponent Sales Point (ESP) stores across Bengaluru by the end of this financial year.

These stores will showcase its full range of the Exponent-enabled three-wheelers and serve as a one-stop destination for customers.

The store will also operate as a retrofit touchpoint for converting existing CNG and LPG passenger three-wheelers into electric vehicles.

The company had last month entered the EV retrofit business with its newly launched retrofit technology.

The store creates a direct and convenient access point for auto drivers to explore Exponent-enabled vehicles, experience 15-minute rapid charging, understand the retrofit process, and even take test drives, the company said.

Besides, drivers can also drop off their CNG or LPG autos and pick up their EV retrofits within 24 hours, it said.

"Our first ESP store gives drivers a firsthand experience of the company's full ecosystem, from exploring our range of Exponent-enabled vehicles to seeing how existing vehicles can be upgraded. With this store, we are setting the foundation for a faster, more accessible EV transition and plan to replicate this model across more cities soon.

“When drivers see how easily they can switch to EVs at lower running costs, the shift becomes inevitable," said Ayush Bhargava, head of business at Exponent Energy.

Exponent said it has so far launched 5 three-wheelers in partnership with OEMs such as Montra Electric, Kinetic Green, and others.

It also said that its retrofit business Oto is capable of converting any CNG or LPG auto into an electric vehicle in just 24 hours making the transition to electric simple. PTI IAS DR DR