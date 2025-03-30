Exporters body FIEO elects Ravikant Kapur as vice-president

New Delhi, Mar 30 (PTI) Apex exporters' body Federation of Indian Export Organisations (FIEO) has elected Mumbai-based exporter from woolen sector Ravikant Kapur as its vice-president.

He has replaced Chennai-based leather and footwear exporter Israr Ahmed.

Kapur, who served as a managing committee member of the body since November 2024, is also the founder-chairman of Wooltexpro.

Kapur said during his tenure he would focus on streamlining the Export Data Processing and Monitoring System and work with the government on further improving ease of doing business for exporters.

"I look forward to working with the FIEO fraternity, government agencies, and industry partners to resolve long-standing challenges and further strengthen India's position as a leading exporter on the global stage," he said.

SC Ralhan from Ludhiana is the president of the organisation, who will take charge next month.

On the election of Kapur, FIEO's former vice president Khalid Khan said Kapur will work with the fraternity to boost the country's exports. PTI RR TRB