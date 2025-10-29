Exporters raise issues related to quality control orders, banks with commerce ministry

New Delhi, Oct 29 (PTI) Exporters on Wednesday flagged issues such as quality control orders (QCOs) and banks during a meeting with Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal here, industry officials said.

The issues were raised during a meeting convened by the commerce ministry with representatives of export promotion councils. Goyal chaired the meeting.

"We have raised issues such as QCOs, and some bank-related matters," an exporter said, adding that certain exporters suggested that QCOs should be imposed on final products and not on inputs.

Free trade agreements being signed and negotiated by India also figured in the deliberations, they added.

The meeting was important as India's exports to the US, its largest trading partner, dipped about 12 per cent to USD 5.46 billion last month, due to the imposition of a steep 50 per cent tariff on Indian goods entering America, from August 27.

High US import duties are impacting exports from labour-intensive sectors such as textiles, marine, and leather.

Cumulatively, during April-September this year, exports increased 3.02 per cent to USD 220.12 billion, while imports rose 4.53 per cent to USD 375.11 billion, leaving a trade deficit of USD 154.99 billion. PTI RR TRB