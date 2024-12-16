Exports contract 4.85 pc to USD 32.11 billion in November

New Delhi, Dec 16 (PTI) India's merchandise exports in November dipped by 4.85 per cent to USD 32.11 billion against USD 33.75 billion a year ago, according to government data released on Monday.

Imports increased by 27 per cent to USD 69.95 billion in November compared to USD 55.06 billion in the year-ago month.

Gold imports in November reached an all-time high of USD 14.8 billion.

The trade deficit, or the gap between imports and exports, widened to USD 37.84 billion during the month under review.

The country's merchandise exports had increased by 17.25 per cent to USD 39.2 billion in October this year.

During April-November this fiscal, exports increased by 2.17 per cent to USD 284.31 billion and imports by 8.35 per cent to USD 486.73 billion. PTI RR HVA