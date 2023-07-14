Exports decline 22% to USD 32.97 bn in June; Imports decline 17.48%

New Delhi: Exports in June dropped 22 per cent to USD 32.97 billion, mainly due to demand slowdown in the global markets from USD 42.28 bn a year earlier, according to the commerce ministry data.

Imports also declined 17.48 per cent to USD 53.10 billion in June.

Commerce Secretary Sunil Barthwal said trade sector growth is in the hands of global factors.

However, he said, the trade deficit during April-June improved by 7.9 pc to USD 57.6 billion from USD 62.6 billion in the same period last year.