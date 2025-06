New Delhi, Jun 16 (PTI) India's exports declined 2.17 per cent to USD 38.73 billion in May, while trade deficit stood at USD 21.88 billion in the month, the latest government data showed on Monday.

Imports declined 1.7 per cent year-on-year to USD 60.61 billion in May.

During April-May 2025-26, exports increased to USD 77.19 billion, while imports rose to USD 125.52 billion, according to the data. PTI RR TRB TRB