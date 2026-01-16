Exports 'highly positive' in January so far: Goyal

New Delhi, Jan 16 (PTI) Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said on Friday that the country's exports during the fortnight of January are "highly" positive, global economic uncertainties notwithstanding.

The minister, however, did not disclose the numbers.

The exports and imports figures for January will be released officially on February 15.

The country's merchandise exports grew 1.87 per cent to USD 38.5 billion in December last year, while an increase in imports led to a marginal widening of the trade deficit to USD 25 billion.

The country's exports in November 2025 was up about 20 per cent. PTI RR TRB