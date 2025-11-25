Exports in positive zone this month so far: Piyush Goyal

New Delhi, Nov 25 (PTI) The country's exports, which fell by about 12 per cent in October, have rebounded this month till November 21, entering the positive territory, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said on Thursday.

He said that sectors like seafood have recorded healthy growth.

Goyal said that as per quick estimates, the country's merchandise exports continue to be on an upward trajectory till November 21 as compared to the same period last year.

"Exports are in positive territory," he told reporters here after chairing the Board of Trade meeting.

Significant growth is there in many sectors, he said.

India's exports contracted 11.8 per cent to USD 34.38 billion in October on account of the impact of high tariffs by the US, while the trade deficit widened to a record high of USD 41.68 billion, mainly due to a jump in gold imports.

During April-October this fiscal year, exports increased marginally by 0.63 per cent to USD 254.25 billion, and imports rose 6.37 per cent to USD 451.08 billion.

On special economic zones (SEZs), he said interministerial discussions are "going on very actively" to make the units in these zones competitive.

Surplus capacity in SEZs can be used to reduce imports from countries such as China and ASEAN. PTI RR MR