Advertisment
Business

India's exports may rise 12-15% to cross USD 500 bn this fiscal: FIEO

author-image
NewsDrum Desk
Updated On
New Update
Indian Exports Imports Trade Ship Container

Representative image

New Delhi: The country's merchandise exports are expected to increase about USD 60-70 billion to USD 500 billion by the end of FY25, apex exporters' body FIEO said on Thursday.

Advertisment

In 2023-24, exports dipped over 3 per cent to USD 437 billion.

Federation of Indian Export Organisations (FIEO) President Ashwini Kumar also said the country's services exports are also likely to reach USD 390-400 billion this fiscal.

"We are looking for merchandise exports between USD 500-510 billion in 2024-25. In the services, we expect exports to be around USD 390-400 billion for the current fiscal," Kumar told reporters here.

He said traditional markets like the US and Europe will help in boosting India's exports.

Trade Exports FY25 India's export
Advertisment
Subscribe