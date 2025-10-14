Exports of chilled, frozen meat linked to payment to MEDF in APEDA

New Delhi, Oct 14 (PTI) Exports of chilled and frozen meat products will be allowed only after payment to the Meat Export Development Fund managed by the commerce ministry arm APEDA, according to a notification.

The decision will come into effect from October 29, 2025.

Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA) looks after issues related to the country's agri and allied product exports.

"Exports of chilled and frozen meat products...shall be permitted only upon remittance to the Meat Export Development Fund (MEDF) operated by APEDA," the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) said.

Exports of animal products represent a significant contribution to the Indian agriculture sector.

The export of animal products includes buffalo meat, sheep/goat meat, poultry products, animal casings, milk and milk products and honey.

The country's exports of animal products in 2023-24 were USD 4.5 billion. PTI RR RR SHW